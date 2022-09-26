Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 102,413 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,301.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

