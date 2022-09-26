Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Gerald M. Gorski Sells 11,230 Shares

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of KRG stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.
Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.