Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Gerald M. Gorski Sells 11,230 Shares

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,885 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

