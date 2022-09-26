Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $152.64 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

