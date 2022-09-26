John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 243,861 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,939 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

