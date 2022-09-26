iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

