iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Reduced by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $68.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23.

