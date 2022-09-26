iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 670,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,654,637. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.