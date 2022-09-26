iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $61,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $97.20 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

