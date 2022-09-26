iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Boosted by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 5.5% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

