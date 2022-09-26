iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $46.24 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

