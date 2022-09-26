Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) COO Sells $64,350.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DOMO opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $575.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 47.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 71.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DOMO. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

