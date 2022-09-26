Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) SVP Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.53%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

