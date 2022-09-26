IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,347 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

