IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

