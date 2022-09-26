IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

