HYA Advisors Inc Acquires 10,190 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,963.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $783,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.