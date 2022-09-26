HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

NYSE:ROK opened at $219.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

