HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,025,000 after purchasing an additional 207,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.8 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

