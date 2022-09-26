HB Wealth Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Eaton stock opened at $134.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

