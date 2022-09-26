HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,999 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

