HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,031 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 32,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BDJ opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

