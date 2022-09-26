Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $241.26

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $241.26 and last traded at $241.26, with a volume of 482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

