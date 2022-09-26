Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Senior Officer Buys C$11,700.00 in Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,501.55.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

