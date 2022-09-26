CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $289,982,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,940,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

