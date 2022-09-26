Collective Family Office LLC Sells 55 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $294.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

