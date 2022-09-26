Collective Family Office LLC Sells 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

DE stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

