Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $779,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.26. 88,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,192. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

