Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 291,423 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,528 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

