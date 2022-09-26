Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,185 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 110,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,193,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,284,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,762,000 after purchasing an additional 803,498 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,434,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 171,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

CSCO opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

