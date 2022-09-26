Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

