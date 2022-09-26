ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $72,272.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $72,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 586,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.8 %

CHPT opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Bank of America upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

