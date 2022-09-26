Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Boosted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.30. 24,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.73 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

