Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

