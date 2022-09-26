Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $91.62 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

