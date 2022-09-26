Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.