Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
