Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 7,379 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $146.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $178.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

