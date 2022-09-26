Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 1,940.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,518.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 2,723,801 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

