Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,940.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,518.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 2,723,801 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

