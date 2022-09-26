Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Director André Gaumond Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) Director André Gaumond acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$281,880.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$7.58 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has a 12-month low of C$7.28 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.98 million and a PE ratio of -43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 195.71 and a quick ratio of 195.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.26.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.