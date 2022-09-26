Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.91 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

