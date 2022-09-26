Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.44. 57,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.06 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.05 and a 200-day moving average of $402.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

