6,961 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

