Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Trading Down 5.5%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 93,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,412,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 75,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

