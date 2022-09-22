VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 6.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 24,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 671,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $650.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

