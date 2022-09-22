Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VWO stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

