United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.23

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 377091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $9,759,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 894,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.