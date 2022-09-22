United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.23

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 377091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
