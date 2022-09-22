TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.20

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 2354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 370.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TTEC by 151.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth $10,401,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TTEC by 21.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,509,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.