Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

