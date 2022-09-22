Truist Financial Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $265.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Biogen Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $299.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

