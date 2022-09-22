Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 520407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$489.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$793.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

