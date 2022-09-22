The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Toro has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NYSE TTC opened at $89.48 on Thursday. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,861 shares of company stock worth $2,598,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Toro by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

